Poem: Kia atawhai
kia atawhai – te huaketo 2020
by Vaughan Rapatahana
kia atawhai ki ā koutou whānau
kia atawhai ki ā koutou whanaunga
kia atawhai ki ā koutou hoa
kia atawhai ki ā koutou kiritata
kia atawhai ki ā koutou hoamahi
kia atawhai ki ngā uakoao
kia atawhai ki ā koutou ano.
ka whakamatea te huaketo
ki te atawhai.
kia atawhai.
be kind – the virus 2020
be kind to your families
be kind to your relatives
be kind to your friends
be kind to your neighbours
be kind to your workmates
be kind to strangers
be kind to yourselves.
kill the virus
with kindness.
be kind.
******