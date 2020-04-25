Poem: Kia atawhai

kia atawhai – te huaketo 2020

by Vaughan Rapatahana

kia atawhai ki ā koutou whānau

kia atawhai ki ā koutou whanaunga

kia atawhai ki ā koutou hoa

kia atawhai ki ā koutou kiritata

kia atawhai ki ā koutou hoamahi

kia atawhai ki ngā uakoao

kia atawhai ki ā koutou ano.

ka whakamatea te huaketo

ki te atawhai.

kia atawhai.

be kind – the virus 2020

be kind to your families

be kind to your relatives

be kind to your friends

be kind to your neighbours

be kind to your workmates

be kind to strangers

be kind to yourselves.

kill the virus

with kindness.

be kind.



http://books.scoop.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/kia-atawhai-te-huaketo-2020.m4a

******

